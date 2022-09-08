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Indicators

Price Horizontal Line Notifications - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Agianto Simanullang
Agianto Simanullang

Agianto Simanullang

3 codes
Views:
14313
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

No time to watching screen, let this indicator to give you alert on mt4, mobile, and email.

Press "N" to new signal, "D" delete signal 

Costume to receive message

New message

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/40573

Draw trade history onto chart Draw trade history onto chart

Draw trade history onto chart

Signals CSV to chart objects Signals CSV to chart objects

Plot entry and exit as line objects from MQL5 signal CSV onto chart

News Detector for Mt4 & MT5 News Detector for Mt4 & MT5

One code that works for both Mt4 and Mt5 combined. Salient features of the code: -Filter News by High, Low or Medium Volatility -Filter By currencies -Filter by News Keyword -Auto GMT offset check -Dashboard to show upcoming News (Can be enabled or disabled) -Lines on chart for all Upcoming events -Code can be easily modified to place trade at certain time before or after an event or to just stop trading during events.

TSV - Time Segmented Volume TSV - Time Segmented Volume

Time segmented volume (TSV) is a technical analysis indicator developed by Worden Brothers Inc. that segments a stock’s price and volume according to specific time intervals. The price and volume data is then compared to uncover periods of accumulation (buying) and distribution (selling). Time Segmented Volume was developed by Worden Brothers, Inc to be a leading indicator by comparing various time segments of both price and volume.