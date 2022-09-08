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Price Horizontal Line Notifications - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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No time to watching screen, let this indicator to give you alert on mt4, mobile, and email.
Press "N" to new signal, "D" delete signal
Costume to receive message
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/40573
Draw trade history onto chartSignals CSV to chart objects
Plot entry and exit as line objects from MQL5 signal CSV onto chart
One code that works for both Mt4 and Mt5 combined. Salient features of the code: -Filter News by High, Low or Medium Volatility -Filter By currencies -Filter by News Keyword -Auto GMT offset check -Dashboard to show upcoming News (Can be enabled or disabled) -Lines on chart for all Upcoming events -Code can be easily modified to place trade at certain time before or after an event or to just stop trading during events.TSV - Time Segmented Volume
Time segmented volume (TSV) is a technical analysis indicator developed by Worden Brothers Inc. that segments a stock’s price and volume according to specific time intervals. The price and volume data is then compared to uncover periods of accumulation (buying) and distribution (selling). Time Segmented Volume was developed by Worden Brothers, Inc to be a leading indicator by comparing various time segments of both price and volume.