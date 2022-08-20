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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Signals CSV to chart objects - script for MetaTrader 4
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Blue Arrow = Buy
Red Arrow = Sell
Blue Tick = Win
Red Cross = Lose
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1. Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/signals and pick a signal
2. Inside the signal, go to Trading History tab
3. Scroll to the most bottom and click on History link on the right side.
4. From your MT4, click on File > Open Data Folder
5. Drop the CSV file downloaded from (3) inside MQL4\Files folder.
6. Insert the filename (without .csv) into FILENAME at input tab when load the script.
MCDx
Some call it as MCDx Smart Money Indicator. It's just modification from RSI indicator.3LS
Converted 3 Line Strike by TheTrdFloor from TradingView to MQL4
Draw trade history onto chart
Draw trade history onto chartPrice Horizontal Line Notifications
Get notifications when hit price level