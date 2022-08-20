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Signals CSV to chart objects - script for MetaTrader 4

Lee Chee Tat
Lee Chee Tat

Lee Chee Tat

5 (70)
10 codes 1 topic 32 comments
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9610
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(26)
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Blue Arrow = Buy

Red Arrow = Sell

Blue Tick = Win

Red Cross = Lose

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1. Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/signals and pick a signal

2. Inside the signal, go to Trading History tab

3. Scroll to the most bottom and click on History link on the right side.

4. From your MT4, click on File > Open Data Folder

5. Drop the CSV file downloaded from (3) inside MQL4\Files folder.

6. Insert the filename (without .csv) into FILENAME at input tab when load the script.

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