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News Detector for Mt4 & MT5 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Muhammad Haris
Muhammad Haris

Muhammad Haris

2 codes 1 comment
Views:
19796
Rating:
(41)
Published:
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mt4 news reader

The same code can be compiled in mt4 as well. It gets News from FXStreet servers automatically which can be further filtered by importance level, Currency and Keyword in the News.

Mt5 version can be found here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/40590


 Salient features of the code:

 -Filter News by High, Low or Medium Volatility

 -Filter By currencies

 -Filter by News Keyword

 -Auto GMT offset check 

 -Dashboard to show upcoming News (Can be enabled or disabled)

 -Lines on chart for all Upcoming events

 -Code can be easily modified to place trade at certain time before or after an event or to just stop trading during events.

    Price Horizontal Line Notifications Price Horizontal Line Notifications

    Get notifications when hit price level

    Draw trade history onto chart Draw trade history onto chart

    Draw trade history onto chart

    TSV - Time Segmented Volume TSV - Time Segmented Volume

    Time segmented volume (TSV) is a technical analysis indicator developed by Worden Brothers Inc. that segments a stock’s price and volume according to specific time intervals. The price and volume data is then compared to uncover periods of accumulation (buying) and distribution (selling). Time Segmented Volume was developed by Worden Brothers, Inc to be a leading indicator by comparing various time segments of both price and volume.

    Closing All Open Orders Closing All Open Orders

    This Script Closed All Open Orders At Once (Except Pending Orders)