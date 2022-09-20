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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TSV - Time Segmented Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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News Detector for Mt4 & MT5
One code that works for both Mt4 and Mt5 combined. Salient features of the code: -Filter News by High, Low or Medium Volatility -Filter By currencies -Filter by News Keyword -Auto GMT offset check -Dashboard to show upcoming News (Can be enabled or disabled) -Lines on chart for all Upcoming events -Code can be easily modified to place trade at certain time before or after an event or to just stop trading during events.Price Horizontal Line Notifications
Get notifications when hit price level
Closing All Open Orders
This Script Closed All Open Orders At Once (Except Pending Orders)Open Order With Trade Management
A Simple Trade Management Script