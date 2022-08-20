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Draw trade history onto chart - script for MetaTrader 4

Lee Chee Tat
Lee Chee Tat

Lee Chee Tat

5 (70)
10 codes 1 topic 32 comments
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16408
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Blue Zone = TP Zone

Red Zone = SL Zone

Blue Arrow = Buy

Red Arrow = Sell

Blue Tick = Win

Red Cross = Lose

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1. Open the chart that you want to display the objects.

2. Key in magic number if you want to display only certain magic number trade. If MAGIC_NUMBER = 0, it will display all the history trade for that selected symbol.

    Signals CSV to chart objects Signals CSV to chart objects

    Plot entry and exit as line objects from MQL5 signal CSV onto chart

    MCDx MCDx

    Some call it as MCDx Smart Money Indicator. It's just modification from RSI indicator.

    Price Horizontal Line Notifications Price Horizontal Line Notifications

    Get notifications when hit price level

    News Detector for Mt4 & MT5 News Detector for Mt4 & MT5

    One code that works for both Mt4 and Mt5 combined. Salient features of the code: -Filter News by High, Low or Medium Volatility -Filter By currencies -Filter by News Keyword -Auto GMT offset check -Dashboard to show upcoming News (Can be enabled or disabled) -Lines on chart for all Upcoming events -Code can be easily modified to place trade at certain time before or after an event or to just stop trading during events.