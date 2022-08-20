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Draw trade history onto chart - script for MetaTrader 4
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Blue Zone = TP Zone
Red Zone = SL Zone
Blue Arrow = Buy
Red Arrow = Sell
Blue Tick = Win
Red Cross = Lose
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1. Open the chart that you want to display the objects.
2. Key in magic number if you want to display only certain magic number trade. If MAGIC_NUMBER = 0, it will display all the history trade for that selected symbol.
Plot entry and exit as line objects from MQL5 signal CSV onto chartMCDx
Some call it as MCDx Smart Money Indicator. It's just modification from RSI indicator.
Get notifications when hit price levelNews Detector for Mt4 & MT5
One code that works for both Mt4 and Mt5 combined. Salient features of the code: -Filter News by High, Low or Medium Volatility -Filter By currencies -Filter by News Keyword -Auto GMT offset check -Dashboard to show upcoming News (Can be enabled or disabled) -Lines on chart for all Upcoming events -Code can be easily modified to place trade at certain time before or after an event or to just stop trading during events.