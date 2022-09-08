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Indicators

Price Horizontal Line Notifications - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Agianto Simanullang
Agianto Simanullang

Agianto Simanullang

3 codes
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13044
Rating:
(44)
Published:
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

No time to watching screen, let this indicator to give you alert on mt5, mobile, and email.

Press "N" to new signal, "D" delete signal 

Costume to receive message

New Message

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/40575

    Equity Trailing EA MT5 Equity Trailing EA MT5

    This EA started off as a job to trail equity. I then added the function of managing individual trades. Thereafter I added the facility of manually putting the price of when it can send a grid of pending order's. This EA does not have condition set in it to open trades. You have to determine that if market moves to an area you believe you would open a grid of orders if you were by your computer watching the market. No what this EA helps is you wake up in the morning you see the area you a grid to open. PUT THE PRICE FOR THE EA TO OPEN A GRID OF PENDING ORDERS. If the market reaches the area price you have set. The EA will send the grid and will manage those trades putting Stop Loss (if you set it) trailing(if you set it). Today 13 Sep 2022 the EA generates has NO ERROR when compiled

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    One code that works for both Mt4 and Mt5 combined. Salient features of the code: -Filter News by High, Low or Medium Volatility -Filter By currencies -Filter by News Keyword -Auto GMT offset check -Dashboard to show upcoming News (Can be enabled or disabled) -Lines on chart for all Upcoming events -Code can be easily modified to place trade at certain time before or after an event or to just stop trading during events.

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