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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Cumulative candle subwindow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator
In the subwindow in the form of a colored histogram ( DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2) there is a cumulative candle made of bars of the same direction.
Rice. 1.Cumulative candle subwindow
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