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Indicators

Cumulative candle subwindow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6894
Rating:
(27)
Published:
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Indicator

    In the subwindow in the form of a colored histogram ( DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2) there is a cumulative candle made of bars of the same direction.

    Cumulative candle subwindow

    Rice. 1.Cumulative candle subwindow

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