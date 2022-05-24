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Lotsizer - expert for MetaTrader 5

David Diez
David Diez

David Diez

5 (1)
Forex Trader and MQL5 Developer
2 products 2 codes 119 topics 579 comments
Views:
7827
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Lotsizer.mq5 (7.58 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Lotsizer is a risk-based lot size calculator that dynamically determines the optimal trade volume using the Average Daily Range (ADR) together with the account equity or balance, helping traders to keep a consistent risk exposure across different symbols.


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