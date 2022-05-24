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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Lotsizer - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Lotsizer is a risk-based lot size calculator that dynamically determines the optimal trade volume using the Average Daily Range (ADR) together with the account equity or balance, helping traders to keep a consistent risk exposure across different symbols.
Cumulative candle subwindow
Cumulative candle, taking into account High and LowChannel N Bars
Channel of 'N' bars at 'Low' and 'High' prices
RSI Dual Cloud
Two RSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) lines - 'Fast' and 'Slow'. Filling areas from the window borders to these linesRSI Dual Cloud EA
Strategy based on custom indicator 'RSI Dual Cloud'. Four types of signals