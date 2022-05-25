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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI Dual Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator
The subwindow displays two RSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) lines - 'Fast' and 'Slow'.
The area from the window borders to these lines is painted over from above and below. Three rendering modes:
- Fast
- Slow
- Highest Lowest
Pic. 1. RSI Dual Cloud
Lotsizer
Shows the optimal position size through a comment from a symbol chart based on a risk percentage on daily ATR, you can use either balance or equity.Cumulative candle subwindow
Cumulative candle, taking into account High and Low
RSI Dual Cloud EA
Strategy based on custom indicator 'RSI Dual Cloud'. Four types of signalsTwo Stochastic Custom Filling Alert
Two 'Main' lines from two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) indicators with filled areas between the lines. Line crossing notifications (Sound, Alert, mail, push)