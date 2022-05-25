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Indicators

RSI Dual Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
11694
Rating:
(34)
Published:
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Indicator

The subwindow displays two RSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) lines - 'Fast' and 'Slow'.

The area from the window borders to these lines is painted over from above and below. Three rendering modes:

  • Fast
  • Slow
  • Highest Lowest

RSI Dual Cloud

Pic. 1. RSI Dual Cloud

    Lotsizer Lotsizer

    Shows the optimal position size through a comment from a symbol chart based on a risk percentage on daily ATR, you can use either balance or equity.

    Cumulative candle subwindow Cumulative candle subwindow

    Cumulative candle, taking into account High and Low

    RSI Dual Cloud EA RSI Dual Cloud EA

    Strategy based on custom indicator 'RSI Dual Cloud'. Four types of signals

    Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert

    Two 'Main' lines from two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) indicators with filled areas between the lines. Line crossing notifications (Sound, Alert, mail, push)