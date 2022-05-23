Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Channel N Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7877
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator
The indicator during 'N Bars' draws the minimum price of Low and the maximum price of High.
Pic. 1. Channel N Bars
Also, the indicator can build a channel at the following prices: 'Lowest' at the minimum of 'Close', and 'Highest' at the maximum of 'Open':
Pic. 2. Channel N Bars
Half Trend New Alert
Trend indicator. Added alerts (Sound, Alert, email, push)DeMarker Pending 2
Development of the first version. Added parameters 'Maximum number of positions' and 'Minimum step of positions'
Cumulative candle subwindow
Cumulative candle, taking into account High and LowLotsizer
Shows the optimal position size through a comment from a symbol chart based on a risk percentage on daily ATR, you can use either balance or equity.