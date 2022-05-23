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Indicators

Channel N Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7877
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
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Indicator

The indicator during 'N Bars' draws the minimum price of Low and the maximum price of High. 

Channel N Bars

Pic. 1. Channel N Bars

Also, the indicator can build a channel at the following prices: 'Lowest' at the minimum of 'Close', and 'Highest' at the maximum of 'Open':

Channel N Bars

Pic. 2. Channel N Bars

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