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DeMarker Pending 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5424
Rating:
(27)
Published:
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Description of the adviser

Development of the first version DeMarker Pending

Version two added the parameters 'Maximum number of positions' and 'Minimum step of positions'. Both parameters (or one of the two) can be disabled by setting the parameter to '0'.

DeMarker Pending 2

Pic.1. DeMarker Pending 2

    High Low Сluster High Low Сluster

    The indicator shows the zones between the price crossing and the "MA" indicator

    MA or Price Histogram MA or Price Histogram

    Histogram between price and indicator or between two indicators

    Half Trend New Alert Half Trend New Alert

    Trend indicator. Added alerts (Sound, Alert, email, push)

    Channel N Bars Channel N Bars

    Channel of 'N' bars at 'Low' and 'High' prices