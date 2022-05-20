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DeMarker Pending 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the adviser
Development of the first version DeMarker Pending.
Version two added the parameters 'Maximum number of positions' and 'Minimum step of positions'. Both parameters (or one of the two) can be disabled by setting the parameter to '0'.
Pic.1. DeMarker Pending 2
High Low Сluster
The indicator shows the zones between the price crossing and the "MA" indicatorMA or Price Histogram
Histogram between price and indicator or between two indicators
Half Trend New Alert
Trend indicator. Added alerts (Sound, Alert, email, push)Channel N Bars
Channel of 'N' bars at 'Low' and 'High' prices