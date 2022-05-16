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Indicators

MA or Price Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7882
Rating:
(35)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators ('Fast' and 'Sloe') are displayed in the main window. A color histogram (DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 style) can be drawn between:

  1. Price <-> Fast
  2. Price <-> Slow
  3. Fast <-> Slow

Price type (if option 'Price <-> Fast' and 'Price <-> Slow' is selected) is set in 'Price: '). You can turn on/off the display of informational Labels - they show the price of two indicators, "Fast' and 'Slow'.

MA or Price Histogram

Rice. 1. MA or Price Histogram

    DeMarker Pending DeMarker Pending

    Strategy based on the 'DeMarker' indicator, working with pending orders

    Equal garden Arrow Equal garden Arrow

    The indicator shows the position of two indicators (iMA and iStochastic)

    High Low Сluster High Low Сluster

    The indicator shows the zones between the price crossing and the "MA" indicator

    DeMarker Pending 2 DeMarker Pending 2

    Development of the first version. Added parameters 'Maximum number of positions' and 'Minimum step of positions'