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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA or Price Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
Two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators ('Fast' and 'Sloe') are displayed in the main window. A color histogram (DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 style) can be drawn between:
- Price <-> Fast
- Price <-> Slow
- Fast <-> Slow
Price type (if option 'Price <-> Fast' and 'Price <-> Slow' is selected) is set in 'Price: '). You can turn on/off the display of informational Labels - they show the price of two indicators, "Fast' and 'Slow'.
Rice. 1. MA or Price Histogram
DeMarker Pending
Strategy based on the 'DeMarker' indicator, working with pending ordersEqual garden Arrow
The indicator shows the position of two indicators (iMA and iStochastic)
High Low Сluster
The indicator shows the zones between the price crossing and the "MA" indicatorDeMarker Pending 2
Development of the first version. Added parameters 'Maximum number of positions' and 'Minimum step of positions'