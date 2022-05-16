The idea of the indicator



Two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators ('Fast' and 'Sloe') are displayed in the main window. A color histogram (DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 style) can be drawn between:

Price <-> Fast Price <-> Slow Fast <-> Slow

Price type (if option 'Price <-> Fast' and 'Price <-> Slow' is selected) is set in 'Price: '). You can turn on/off the display of informational Labels - they show the price of two indicators, "Fast' and 'Slow'.





Rice. 1. MA or Price Histogram