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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
High Low Сluster - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
Find the moments when a fully formed candlestick (bar #1) crosses the 'Moving Average' indicator. Then we look for the previous intersection. Between the dates found, draw a rectangle.
Pic. 1. High Low Сluster
The borders of the rectangle (upper and lower) can be used as Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
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