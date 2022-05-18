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Indicators

High Low Сluster - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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10954
Rating:
(27)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Find the moments when a fully formed candlestick (bar #1) crosses the 'Moving Average' indicator. Then we look for the previous intersection. Between the dates found, draw a rectangle.

High Low Сluster

Pic. 1. High Low Сluster

The borders of the rectangle (upper and lower) can be used as Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

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