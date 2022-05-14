CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

DeMarker Pending - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5702
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description of the adviser

Working on the 'DeMarker' indicator using pending orders ('Limit' of 'Stop'). The signal is checked only when a new bar is born.

You can enable/disable 'Stop Loss', 'Take Profit', 'Trailing'. The 'Trailing activate if profit is >=' parameter has been added to Trailing - this is an analogue of breakeven: as soon as the position reaches the specified level (in Points), the classic Trailing is activated.

A pending order is placed at a distance of 'Pending: Indent' from the current price. If the current spread is greater than the specified one ('Pending: Maximum spread ('0' -> OFF)' - the signal is removed and a pending order is not placed. All positions will be closed and all pending orders will be deleted if the target profit (in money) 'Target Profit, in money ('0' -> OFF)' is reached.

DeMarker Pending

Pic.1. DeMarker Pending

    Equal garden Arrow Equal garden Arrow

    The indicator shows the position of two indicators (iMA and iStochastic)

    DeMarker gaining position volume 2 DeMarker gaining position volume 2

    Version 2: extended functionality (added a few extra options)

    MA or Price Histogram MA or Price Histogram

    Histogram between price and indicator or between two indicators

    High Low Сluster High Low Сluster

    The indicator shows the zones between the price crossing and the "MA" indicator