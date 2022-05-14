Description of the adviser



Working on the 'DeMarker' indicator using pending orders ('Limit' of 'Stop'). The signal is checked only when a new bar is born.

You can enable/disable 'Stop Loss', 'Take Profit', 'Trailing'. The 'Trailing activate if profit is >=' parameter has been added to Trailing - this is an analogue of breakeven: as soon as the position reaches the specified level (in Points), the classic Trailing is activated.

A pending order is placed at a distance of 'Pending: Indent' from the current price. If the current spread is greater than the specified one ('Pending: Maximum spread ('0' -> OFF)' - the signal is removed and a pending order is not placed. All positions will be closed and all pending orders will be deleted if the target profit (in money) 'Target Profit, in money ('0' -> OFF)' is reached.

Pic.1. DeMarker Pending