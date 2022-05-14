Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DeMarker Pending - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5702
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description of the adviser
Working on the 'DeMarker' indicator using pending orders ('Limit' of 'Stop'). The signal is checked only when a new bar is born.
You can enable/disable 'Stop Loss', 'Take Profit', 'Trailing'. The 'Trailing activate if profit is >=' parameter has been added to Trailing - this is an analogue of breakeven: as soon as the position reaches the specified level (in Points), the classic Trailing is activated.
A pending order is placed at a distance of 'Pending: Indent' from the current price. If the current spread is greater than the specified one ('Pending: Maximum spread ('0' -> OFF)' - the signal is removed and a pending order is not placed. All positions will be closed and all pending orders will be deleted if the target profit (in money) 'Target Profit, in money ('0' -> OFF)' is reached.
Pic.1. DeMarker Pending
The indicator shows the position of two indicators (iMA and iStochastic)DeMarker gaining position volume 2
Version 2: extended functionality (added a few extra options)
Histogram between price and indicator or between two indicatorsHigh Low Сluster
The indicator shows the zones between the price crossing and the "MA" indicator