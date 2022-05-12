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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Equal garden Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the indicator:
Two indicator buffers ( OBJ_ARROW ):
- if the 'Close' price is higher than the iMA indicator - assign the value '2', if it is lower - the value '-2'
- if the 'main' line of the stochastic is less than 'Value Level #1' - assign the value '1', if the 'main' line of the stochastic is greater than 'Value Level #2' - assign the value '-1'
Pic. 1. Equal garden Arrow ((iMA and iStochastic added manually for visualization)
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