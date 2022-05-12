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Indicators

Equal garden Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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7976
Rating:
(39)
Published:
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Description of the indicator:

Two indicator buffers ( OBJ_ARROW ):

  1. if the 'Close' price is higher than the iMA indicator - assign the value '2', if it is lower - the value '-2'
  2. if the 'main' line of the stochastic is less than 'Value Level #1' - assign the value '1', if the 'main' line of the stochastic is greater than 'Value Level #2' - assign the value '-1'

Equal garden Arrow

Pic. 1. Equal garden Arrow ((iMA and iStochastic added manually for visualization)


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