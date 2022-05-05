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Simple Profit By Periods Panel 2 Extended - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8017
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
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The idea of a utility EA

Added : symbol (' Symbol ') and magic number (' Magic number ')

A simple panel based on OBJ_LABEL graphical objects. According to the specified symbol (' Symbol ') and magic number (' Magic number '), the panel displays the profit (in total and in percentage) on the trading account for the day, for the week and for the month. The origin is the calculated date of the day. For example, if it is Saturday, then the date of the day is Friday. Accordingly, in the calculation of profit, you must remain in the month of the settlement day.

Additionally, the amount of transactions for   day , week and   per month.  

Simple Profit By Periods Panel 2 Extended

Rice. 1. Simple Profit By Periods Panel 2 Extended

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