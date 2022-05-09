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Experts

Trailing Activate - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Assistant

For trailing, a new parameter ' Trailing activate if profit is >= ' is used - this is essentially a breakeven for trailing. Trailing activates only after the position reaches profit in ' Trailing activate if profit is >= ' Points.

Trailing Activate

Pic. 1.Trailing Activate

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