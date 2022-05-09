Assistant



For trailing, a new parameter ' Trailing activate if profit is >= ' is used - this is essentially a breakeven for trailing. Trailing activates only after the position reaches profit in ' Trailing activate if profit is >= ' Points.

Pic. 1.Trailing Activate

The Expert Advisor works only on the current symbol, but has no restrictions on the Magic number. In this case, the adviser, when modifying a position, copies the Magic of this position.