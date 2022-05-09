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Trailing Activate - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Assistant
For trailing, a new parameter ' Trailing activate if profit is >= ' is used - this is essentially a breakeven for trailing. Trailing activates only after the position reaches profit in ' Trailing activate if profit is >= ' Points.
Pic. 1.Trailing Activate
The Expert Advisor works only on the current symbol, but has no restrictions on the Magic number. In this case, the adviser, when modifying a position, copies the Magic of this position.
In a given time interval, a rectangle is constructed.Simple Profit By Periods Panel 2 Extended
Советник-утилита. Показывает суммарную прибыль за несколько периодов (сумму и в %), количество сделок за несколько периодов. Расчёт по заданному символу и magic number
Assistant - works on the current symbol, has the 'Trailing activate if profit is >=' parameter in the trailing parameters. Sets the initial Stop Loss and Take Profit. Closes all positions when target profit is reachedConstant Range Channel
A simple indicator plotting a channel with a constant range