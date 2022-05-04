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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fractals On OBV - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator
Fractals based on the iOBV indicator (On Balance Volume, OBV). Done at the request of the forum.
Rice. 1. Fractals On OBV
MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale
Martingale strategy based on custom indicator 'MACD Four Colors 2'MA On Stochastic Color N Bars
Colored Stochastic smoothed with iMA (Moving Average, MA)
Simple Profit By Periods Panel 2 Extended
Советник-утилита. Показывает суммарную прибыль за несколько периодов (сумму и в %), количество сделок за несколько периодов. Расчёт по заданному символу и magic numberRectangle in interval
In a given time interval, a rectangle is constructed.