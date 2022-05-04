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Indicators

Fractals On OBV - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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9009
Rating:
(36)
Published:
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Indicator

Fractals based on the iOBV indicator (On Balance Volume, OBV). Done at the request of the forum.

Fractals On OBV

Rice. 1. Fractals On OBV

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