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Indicators

Rectangle in interval - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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8082
Rating:
(37)
Published:
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Description of the indicator

The indicator has no indicator buffers. 

In a given time interval, we find the maximum and minimum prices - at these prices we build a rectangle.

Rectangle in interval

Pic. 1. Rectangle in interval




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