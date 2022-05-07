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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Rectangle in interval - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the indicator
The indicator has no indicator buffers.
In a given time interval, we find the maximum and minimum prices - at these prices we build a rectangle.
Pic. 1. Rectangle in interval
Simple Profit By Periods Panel 2 Extended
Советник-утилита. Показывает суммарную прибыль за несколько периодов (сумму и в %), количество сделок за несколько периодов. Расчёт по заданному символу и magic numberFractals On OBV
Fractals based on the iOBV indicator (On Balance Volume, OBV)
Trailing Activate
Assistant - works on the current symbol, has the 'Trailing activate if profit is >=' parameter in the trailing parametersTrailing Activate Close All
Assistant - works on the current symbol, has the 'Trailing activate if profit is >=' parameter in the trailing parameters. Sets the initial Stop Loss and Take Profit. Closes all positions when target profit is reached