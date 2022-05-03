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MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5
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EA
The EA works with a series of positions in one direction: either BUY or SELL (the direction depends on the first deal in the series).
Each subsequent position is opened at the best price and with increased volume.
Example of a series of SELL positions
Pic. 1. MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale
The series can be closed if: 'Maximum drawdown (in money)' loss is reached or if 'Target profit (in money)' profit is reached
Colored Stochastic smoothed with iMA (Moving Average, MA)Simple bar spread indicator as reported by the OnCalculate data
Very simple indicator to plot the values of the spread[] data as reported by the OnCalculate event handler.
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Советник-утилита. Показывает суммарную прибыль за несколько периодов (сумму и в %), количество сделок за несколько периодов. Расчёт по заданному символу и magic number