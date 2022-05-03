EA

The EA works with a series of positions in one direction: either BUY or SELL (the direction depends on the first deal in the series).

Each subsequent position is opened at the best price and with increased volume.

Example of a series of SELL positions

Pic. 1. MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale

The series can be closed if: 'Maximum drawdown (in money)' loss is reached or if 'Target profit (in money)' profit is reached