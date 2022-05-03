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Experts

MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
10020
Rating:
(39)
Published:
MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale.mq5 (70.85 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
MACD Four Colors 2.mq5 (19.53 KB) view
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EA

The EA works with a series of positions in one direction: either BUY or SELL (the direction depends on the first deal in the series).

Each subsequent position is opened at the best price and with increased volume.

Example of a series of SELL positions

MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale

Pic. 1. MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale

The series can be closed if: 'Maximum drawdown (in money)' loss is reached or if 'Target profit (in money)' profit is reached

    MA On Stochastic Color N Bars MA On Stochastic Color N Bars

    Colored Stochastic smoothed with iMA (Moving Average, MA)

    Simple bar spread indicator as reported by the OnCalculate data Simple bar spread indicator as reported by the OnCalculate data

    Very simple indicator to plot the values of the spread[] data as reported by the OnCalculate event handler.

    Fractals On OBV Fractals On OBV

    Fractals based on the iOBV indicator (On Balance Volume, OBV)

    Simple Profit By Periods Panel 2 Extended Simple Profit By Periods Panel 2 Extended

    Советник-утилита. Показывает суммарную прибыль за несколько периодов (сумму и в %), количество сделок за несколько периодов. Расчёт по заданному символу и magic number