CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Stochastic Index Blau_TStochI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andrey F. Zelinsky | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7780
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
blau_tstochi.mq5 (10.26 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
williamblau.mqh (4.52 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Stochastic Index (normalized smoothed q-period Stochastic) by William Blau, described in the book Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The values of q-period smoothed Stochastic is normalized and mapped into the [0,+100] interval. It allows to determine the overbought/oversold of the market.

  • WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
  • Blau_TStochI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Stochatic Index Indicator by William Blau

Stochatic Index Indicator by William Blau

Calculation:

The Stochastic Index Indicator is calculated by formula:

                                    100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( price-LL(q) ,r),s),u)       100 * TStoch(price,q,r,s,u)
TStochI(price,q,r,s,u) = ------------------------------------------------- = ----------------------------------
                                     EMA(EMA(EMA( HH(q)-LL(q) ,r),s),u)          EMA(EMA(EMA( HH(q)-LL(q) ,r),s),u)

where:

  • price - close price;
  • q - number of bars, used in calculation;
  • LL(q) - lowest price of the q bars;
  • HH(q) - highest price of the q bars;
  • stoch(q)=price-LL(q) - q-period Stochastic;
  • TStoch(price,q,r,s,u) - triple smoothed q-period Stochastic;
  • HH(q)-LL(q) - q-period price range;
  • EMA(...,r) - first smoothing 1st smoothing- exponentially smoothed moving average with period r, applied to:
    1. q-period Stochastic;
    2. q-period Price Range;
  • EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA of period s, applied to result of the 1st smoothing;
  • EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA of period u, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.

if EMA(EMA(EMA(HH(q)-LL(q),r),s),u)=0, the TStochI(price,q,r,s,u)=0.

Input parameters:

  • q - period, used for the calculation of Stochastic (by default q=5);
  • r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Stochastic (by default r=20);
  • s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
  • u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
  • AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).

Note:

  • q>0;
  • r>0, s>0, u>0.  If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;
  • Min. rates =(q-1+r+s+u-3+1).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/364

Stochastic Indicator Blau_TStoch Stochastic Indicator Blau_TStoch

Stochastic Indicator (smoothed q-period Stochastic) by William Blau.

Blau_Ergodic Blau_Ergodic

Ergodic Oscillator by William Blau.

Stochastic Oscillator Blau_TS_Stochastic Stochastic Oscillator Blau_TS_Stochastic

Stochastic Oscillator by William Blau.

Stochastic Momentum Blau_SM Stochastic Momentum Blau_SM

Stochastic Momentum by William Blau.