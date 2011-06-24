Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky



Stochastic Index (normalized smoothed q-period Stochastic) by William Blau, described in the book Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The values of q-period smoothed Stochastic is normalized and mapped into the [0,+100] interval. It allows to determine the overbought/oversold of the market.



WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_TStochI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\





Stochatic Index Indicator by William Blau



Calculation:



The Stochastic Index Indicator is calculated by formula:

100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( price-LL(q) ,r),s),u) 100 * TStoch(price,q,r,s,u)

TStochI(price,q,r,s,u) = ------------------------------------------------- = ----------------------------------

EMA(EMA(EMA( HH(q)-LL(q) ,r),s),u) EMA(EMA(EMA( HH(q)-LL(q) ,r),s),u)



where:

price - close price;

q - number of bars, used in calculation;

LL(q) - lowest price of the q bars;

HH(q) - highest price of the q bars;

stoch(q)=price-LL(q) - q-period Stochastic;

TStoch(price,q,r,s,u) - triple smoothed q-period Stochastic;

HH(q)-LL(q) - q-period price range;

EMA(...,r) - first smoothing 1st smoothing- exponentially smoothed moving average with period r, applied to:

q-period Stochastic; q-period Price Range;

EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA of period s, applied to result of the 1st smoothing;

EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA of period u, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.

if EMA(EMA(EMA(HH(q)-LL(q),r),s),u)=0, the TStochI(price,q,r,s,u)=0.

Input parameters:



q - period, used for the calculation of Stochastic (by default q=5);

r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Stochastic (by default r=20);

s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);

u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);

AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).

