Stochastic Index Blau_TStochI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky
Stochastic Index (normalized smoothed q-period Stochastic) by William Blau, described in the book Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis.
The values of q-period smoothed Stochastic is normalized and mapped into the [0,+100] interval. It allows to determine the overbought/oversold of the market.
- WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
- Blau_TStochI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\
Stochatic Index Indicator by William Blau
Calculation:
The Stochastic Index Indicator is calculated by formula:
100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( price-LL(q) ,r),s),u) 100 * TStoch(price,q,r,s,u)
TStochI(price,q,r,s,u) = ------------------------------------------------- = ----------------------------------
EMA(EMA(EMA( HH(q)-LL(q) ,r),s),u) EMA(EMA(EMA( HH(q)-LL(q) ,r),s),u)
where:
- price - close price;
- q - number of bars, used in calculation;
- LL(q) - lowest price of the q bars;
- HH(q) - highest price of the q bars;
- stoch(q)=price-LL(q) - q-period Stochastic;
- TStoch(price,q,r,s,u) - triple smoothed q-period Stochastic;
- HH(q)-LL(q) - q-period price range;
- EMA(...,r) - first smoothing 1st smoothing- exponentially smoothed moving average with period r, applied to:
- q-period Stochastic;
- q-period Price Range;
- EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA of period s, applied to result of the 1st smoothing;
- EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA of period u, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.
if EMA(EMA(EMA(HH(q)-LL(q),r),s),u)=0, the TStochI(price,q,r,s,u)=0.
Input parameters:
- q - period, used for the calculation of Stochastic (by default q=5);
- r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Stochastic (by default r=20);
- s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
- u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
- AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).
Note:
- q>0;
- r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;
- Min. rates =(q-1+r+s+u-3+1).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/364
