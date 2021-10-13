CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SpeeD Oscillator v2.3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Panteleimon Mar Andreadis
Panteleimon Mar Andreadis

Panteleimon Mar Andreadis

3 codes 3 topics 8 comments
Views:
9103
Rating:
(19)
Published:
SO.mq5 (6.62 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

History:

v 2

v 2.2

v 2.3  adds fixes, code improvement and Price-to-MA Distance


Information:

Trade Value depends on Price Positioning, the shape of which can be described also by MA Speed and Price-to-MA Distance.  This indicator provides:

  • Speed Data as a Histogram, scaled with the historical average.
  • Distance Data as a Line, in percentage points.


Use:

The two properties are provided together in a single indicator more so for ease of use, than their immediate compatibility. On the surface, the indicator makes it easy to distinguish price pressure on trending Moving average.







Open Pending order After Position Get StopLoss Open Pending order After Position Get StopLoss

Open Pending order After Position Get StopLoss

SymbolInfo example script Enhancement with margin and leverage data SymbolInfo example script Enhancement with margin and leverage data

SymbolInfo example script lacks margin and leverage data wich are nowhere to be found explicitely in Metatrader, the trader must search thoroughly into the broker site in order to find them. The aim of this script is to provide a remedy to it from a standard tool.

Nadaraya-Watson estimator Nadaraya-Watson estimator

Nadaraya-Watson estimator

Moving Average Bands Moving Average Bands

Moving Average Bands