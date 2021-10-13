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SpeeD Oscillator v2.3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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History:
v 2.3 adds fixes, code improvement and Price-to-MA Distance
Information:
Trade Value depends on Price Positioning, the shape of which can be described also by MA Speed and Price-to-MA Distance. This indicator provides:
- Speed Data as a Histogram, scaled with the historical average.
- Distance Data as a Line, in percentage points.
Use:
The two properties are provided together in a single indicator more so for ease of use, than their immediate compatibility. On the surface, the indicator makes it easy to distinguish price pressure on trending Moving average.
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