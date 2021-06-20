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Indicators

Speed Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Panteleimon Mar Andreadis
Panteleimon Mar Andreadis

Panteleimon Mar Andreadis

3 codes 3 topics 8 comments
Views:
8572
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
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Description


Measures current bar's Moving Average Speed, in relation to the average of # (averaging period) past bars.

This oscillator can be visually described with Speed Indicator.



Calculations


CurrentBar's speed / Mean speed of past # bars 


         AvgPosBuffer[i] = pos_sum/InpSPeriod;
         AvgNegBuffer[i] = neg_sum/InpSPeriod;

         if(ExtMABuffer[i] - ExtMABuffer[i-1]>0)
         {
            SO[i] = (ExtMABuffer[i]-ExtMABuffer[i-1]) / AvgPosBuffer[i];
         }
         else if(ExtMABuffer[i] - ExtMABuffer[i-1]<0)
         {
            SO[i] = -((ExtMABuffer[i]-ExtMABuffer[i-1]) / AvgNegBuffer[i]); 
         }
         else 
         {
            SO[i] = 0;
         }



Example


Moving Average (9)

Averaging Period (120)






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