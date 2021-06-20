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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Speed Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description
Measures current bar's Moving Average Speed, in relation to the average of # (averaging period) past bars.
This oscillator can be visually described with Speed Indicator.
Calculations
CurrentBar's speed / Mean speed of past # bars
AvgPosBuffer[i] = pos_sum/InpSPeriod; AvgNegBuffer[i] = neg_sum/InpSPeriod; if(ExtMABuffer[i] - ExtMABuffer[i-1]>0) { SO[i] = (ExtMABuffer[i]-ExtMABuffer[i-1]) / AvgPosBuffer[i]; } else if(ExtMABuffer[i] - ExtMABuffer[i-1]<0) { SO[i] = -((ExtMABuffer[i]-ExtMABuffer[i-1]) / AvgNegBuffer[i]); } else { SO[i] = 0; }
Example
Moving Average (9)
Averaging Period (120)
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