The original SymbolInfo example script is made of one source file and two header file. In this version each file has ben changed to include two functions, calls to fhese functions and a new design of the ouput screen. 9 ouput fields has been added, 7 standard symbol attributes, margin required (as named in MT4) and standard leverage ( leverage tipically varies according to volume depending on the broker).

Basically margin required depends on the symbol attribute Margin Calc Mode and leverage depends on margin required. Calculaion details aare taken from the standard MQL5 help.







