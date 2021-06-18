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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Speed Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Averaging-Down
A double-histogram represents the (green) average positive and (red) average
negative MA Speed, each one averaged-down with a period of # (user input).
Example:
If averaging period is set to 300, then indicator will search for the last 300 positive
and last 300 negative bars respectively. Calculate each sum's mean and represent it.
Indicator
Sample usage.
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