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Indicators

Speed Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Panteleimon Mar Andreadis
Panteleimon Mar Andreadis

Panteleimon Mar Andreadis

3 codes 3 topics 8 comments
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Averaging-Down

A double-histogram represents the (green) average positive and (red) average

negative MA Speed, each one averaged-down with a period of # (user input).

Example:

         If averaging period is set to 300, then indicator will search for the last 300 positive

and last 300 negative bars respectively. Calculate each sum's mean and represent it.


Indicator

Sample usage.

Sample usage


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