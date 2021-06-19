CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Fibonacci Expansion with Custom Values - script for MetaTrader 5

Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
7690
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This script draws Fibonacci Expansion OBJ_EXPANSION with options to add your own custom values

Add Custom values separated by commas and the script will draw fibonacci expansion levels with your custom value



Fibonacci Fan with Custom Values Fibonacci Fan with Custom Values

This script draws Fibonacci Fan OBJ_FIBOFAN with options to add your own custom values

Speed Indicator Speed Indicator

This indicator is used to have a sense of and distinguish a product's statistical property: Moving Average Speed

Speed Oscillator Speed Oscillator

This oscillator can be used as a handle to judge a Moving Average's trend speed, based on this specific product's past trend history.

Risk Reward Tool Risk Reward Tool

Risk Reward Tool calculates Risk reward like 1:2 1:3 1:4 and 1:5