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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fibonacci Expansion with Custom Values - script for MetaTrader 5
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Fibonacci Fan with Custom Values
This script draws Fibonacci Fan OBJ_FIBOFAN with options to add your own custom valuesSpeed Indicator
This indicator is used to have a sense of and distinguish a product's statistical property: Moving Average Speed
Speed Oscillator
This oscillator can be used as a handle to judge a Moving Average's trend speed, based on this specific product's past trend history.Risk Reward Tool
Risk Reward Tool calculates Risk reward like 1:2 1:3 1:4 and 1:5