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closing partially script and Stop loss to Break Even point - script for MetaTrader 5
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closing partially script
and Stop loss to Break Even point
Input Parameters are as follows.
input bool ParticalClosed=false;
input int ClosedVolume=50;//Percentage of Lots to Close %
input string ack="Type 50 for 50%";
input bool StopMoveToBE=false;
input int AddBreakEventPips=10;// opening price +1 Pips
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