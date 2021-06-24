This oscillator can be used as a handle to judge a Moving Average's trend speed, based on this specific product's past trend history.

Colored Candlestick exemplifying a gradient. It was somewhat hard to find a good working example of DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES that was understandable, most of the comments were useless, and the documentation lacks to even specify the plot limitations (PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES being limited to 64 in length, [0; 63]) or which order the functions should be called.

macd divergence and rsi filter