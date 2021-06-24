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closing partially script and Stop loss to Break Even point - script for MetaTrader 5

Mehmet BASTEM
Published by:
Mehmet Bastem
Mehmet Bastem

Mehmet Bastem

1 code 19 topics 478 comments
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(23)
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closing partially script 

and Stop loss to Break Even point

Input Parameters are as follows.


input bool ParticalClosed=false;

input int ClosedVolume=50;//Percentage of Lots to Close %

input string ack="Type 50 for 50%";

input bool  StopMoveToBE=false;

input int   AddBreakEventPips=10;// opening price +1 Pips


par


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