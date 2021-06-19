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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fibonacci Fan with Custom Values - script for MetaTrader 5
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Speed Indicator
This indicator is used to have a sense of and distinguish a product's statistical property: Moving Average SpeedFibonacci Retracement with Custom Values
This script draws Fibonacci Retracement OBJ_FIBO with options to add your own custom values
Fibonacci Expansion with Custom Values
This script draws Fibonacci Expansion OBJ_EXPANSION with options to add your own custom valuesSpeed Oscillator
This oscillator can be used as a handle to judge a Moving Average's trend speed, based on this specific product's past trend history.