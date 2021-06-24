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Risk Reward Tool - script for MetaTrader 5
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Risk Reward Tool calculates Risk reward like 1:2 1:3 1:4 and 1:5
Just drag and drop script to the chart and your risk reward tool is ready
You can also set custom levels by adding them on script settings,change colors, line style and width of the lines
Note : The number of levels must match with number of colors in the input settings.
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