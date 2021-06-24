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Risk Reward Tool - script for MetaTrader 5

Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
14999
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Risk_Reward.mq5 (27.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Risk Reward Tool calculates Risk reward like 1:2 1:3 1:4 and 1:5
Just drag and drop script to the chart and your risk reward tool is ready

You can also set custom levels by adding them on script settings,change colors, line style and width of the lines

Note : The number of levels must match with number of colors in the input settings.


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