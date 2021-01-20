Log4mql(mini) - light header-only version of Log4mql that provides standardized logging.













Installation/Usage

Add log4mqlm.mqh to your Include folder.

View the sample code to get an overview of the usage.





Inputs

Log4mql(mini) requires only one input field. There is no logging to files.



Loglevel, supports Trace, Debug, Info, Warn, Error and Fatal









Message Pattern

The message pattern will have a fixed format which corresponds to its appropriate severity level, according to below table.

Severity Format

Sample output

Info (the commonly used default) %func: %msg

OnInit: Log level: TRACE

Debug, Trace

%func(%file:%line): %msg

OnInit(log4mqlm_sample.mq4:72): initializing

Warn

WARN %func(%file:%line): %msg

WARN SomeFunction(log4mqlm_sample.mq4:64): stoploss too tight

Error

ERROR %func(%file:%line): %msg

optionally followed by: [, error %lasterr - %lasterrdesc] ERROR OnDeinit(log4mqlm_sample.mq4:85): open 'some file' failed, error 5004 - Cannot open file Fatal FATAL ... as above

FATAL ...







Functions

Log4mql(mini) provides functions and preprocessor macros for logging, all macros are to be used like functions.



Return type

Function name

Description

bool

PRINT (...)

Prints its message if log level is set at least to INFO (= normal logging behavior).

Supports up to 9 arguments - PRINT("1",2,etc) - if you need more, expand the templates.

Returns true if message was logged, else false.

bool

PRINTF (string format,...)

Like PRINT but prints a formatted message. Same rules as known from PrintFormat apply.

bool

WARN (...)

WARNF (string format,...)

Prints its message if log level is set at least to WARN.

bool

ERROR (...)

ERRORF (string format,...)

Prints its message if log level is at least ERROR. Adds _LastError description if set.

bool

FATAL (...)

FATALF (string format,...)

Like ERROR, but with termination. You should call ExpertRemove() or exit immediately otherwise after this.

Example:

if(step<MinStep) { FATALF("invalid step size: %f",step); ExpertRemove(); return; }

bool

DEBUG (...)

DEBUGF (string format,...)

Messages for DEBUG level.

bool

TRACE (...)

TRACEF (string format,...)

Messages for TRACE (more verbose than DEBUG, for function entries, calculations etc).







string L4mq.LastMessage() Get the last message that has been logged. int L4mq.LastLevel() Get the severity level of the last logging event. int L4mq.Level() Get the severity level of the logger. string L4mq.LevelAsString() Get the severity level of the logger as string. void L4mq.SetLevel(int) Set the severity level for the logger. ulong L4mq.SeqNr() Get the sequence number of the last logged event. bool L4mq.logged true if the last event was logged. string Log4mql::GetErrorDescription(int err) Get the description of an error code like _LastError. string

Log4mql::GetUninitReason(int reason) Get the description of the uninit reason. string Log4mql::LoglevelToString(int level) Convert a log level to a descriptive string.





Notes

As the functionality strives to be as simple as possible, there is no logging to files. You could implement some on your own if you want.

You are free to use this code in your work, however, if you share the source code you must not remove the copyright and license notice.

The full functionality of Log4mql is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/31425 (MT4) or here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/31452 (MT5)





