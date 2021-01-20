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Log4mql(mini) MT4 - library for MetaTrader 4
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Log4mql(mini) - light header-only version of Log4mql that provides standardized logging.
Installation/Usage
- Add log4mqlm.mqh to your Include folder.
- View the sample code to get an overview of the usage.
Inputs
Log4mql(mini) requires only one input field. There is no logging to files.
- Loglevel, supports Trace, Debug, Info, Warn, Error and Fatal
Message Pattern
The message pattern will have a fixed format which corresponds to its appropriate severity level, according to below table.
|Severity
|Format
| Sample output
|Info (the commonly used default)
|%func: %msg
|OnInit: Log level: TRACE
| Debug, Trace
|%func(%file:%line): %msg
|OnInit(log4mqlm_sample.mq4:72): initializing
| Warn
|WARN %func(%file:%line): %msg
|WARN SomeFunction(log4mqlm_sample.mq4:64): stoploss too tight
| Error
|ERROR %func(%file:%line): %msg
optionally followed by: [, error %lasterr - %lasterrdesc]
|ERROR OnDeinit(log4mqlm_sample.mq4:85): open 'some file' failed, error 5004 - Cannot open file
|Fatal
|FATAL ... as above
|FATAL ...
Functions
Log4mql(mini) provides functions and preprocessor macros for logging, all macros are to be used like functions.
|Return type
|Function name
|Description
| bool
| PRINT (...)
| Prints its message if log level is set at least to INFO (= normal logging behavior).
Supports up to 9 arguments - PRINT("1",2,etc) - if you need more, expand the templates.
Returns true if message was logged, else false.
| bool
| PRINTF (string format,...)
| Like PRINT but prints a formatted message. Same rules as known from PrintFormat apply.
| bool
| WARN (...)
WARNF (string format,...)
| Prints its message if log level is set at least to WARN.
| bool
| ERROR (...)
ERRORF (string format,...)
| Prints its message if log level is at least ERROR. Adds _LastError description if set.
| bool
| FATAL (...)
FATALF (string format,...)
| Like ERROR, but with termination. You should call ExpertRemove() or exit immediately otherwise after this.
Example:
if(step<MinStep) { FATALF("invalid step size: %f",step); ExpertRemove(); return; }
| bool
| DEBUG (...)
DEBUGF (string format,...)
| Messages for DEBUG level.
| bool
| TRACE (...)
TRACEF (string format,...)
| Messages for TRACE (more verbose than DEBUG, for function entries, calculations etc).
|string
|L4mq.LastMessage()
|Get the last message that has been logged.
|int
|L4mq.LastLevel()
|Get the severity level of the last logging event.
|int
|L4mq.Level()
|Get the severity level of the logger.
|string
|L4mq.LevelAsString()
|Get the severity level of the logger as string.
|void
|L4mq.SetLevel(int)
|Set the severity level for the logger.
|ulong
|L4mq.SeqNr()
|Get the sequence number of the last logged event.
|bool
|L4mq.logged
|true if the last event was logged.
|string
|Log4mql::GetErrorDescription(int err)
|Get the description of an error code like _LastError.
| string
|Log4mql::GetUninitReason(int reason)
|Get the description of the uninit reason.
|string
|Log4mql::LoglevelToString(int level)
|Convert a log level to a descriptive string.
Notes
- As the functionality strives to be as simple as possible, there is no logging to files. You could implement some on your own if you want.
- You are free to use this code in your work, however, if you share the source code you must not remove the copyright and license notice.
- The full functionality of Log4mql is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/31425 (MT4) or here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/31452 (MT5)
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