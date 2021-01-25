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Breakout Strength Meter - MT4 - script for MetaTrader 4
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INTRODUCTION :
The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout.Don't hesitate to send all your comments and I would appreciate rating this trading tool.
HOW TO USE IT :
You can check the following video that will explain how to
- define and see how a breakout strength meter works.
- use this trading tool to confirm real and fake breakouts (the most important part)
- compile the script in MT4 or MT5.
You can also check the following video. It is about Currency Strength Meter
SCREENSHOT :
Colored volumes at the bottom of the chartLog4mql(mini) MT4
A light header-only version of Log4mql that provides standardized logging.
This is a great template to start from if you're looking to build an MT4 EA quick and easily with your own rules/custom indicators. It has all the nice features for managing the account and the trades.INDICATOR Breakout Strength Meter - MT4
The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout