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Indicators

The colored volumes (English Version) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ROMAN KIVERIN
ROMAN KIVERIN

ROMAN KIVERIN

5 (1)
1 product 20 codes 23 topics 371 comments
Views:
17037
Rating:
(12)
Published:
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Colored Volumes


See all on the screen. Volumes have gradient and opaque.

If you have any questions please ask.

Thanks for watching.

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