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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The colored volumes (English Version) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Log4mql(mini) MT4
A light header-only version of Log4mql that provides standardized logging.Corrected moving averages
Corrected moving averages
Breakout Strength Meter - MT4
The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakoutMT4 EA Template with all the basic features
This is a great template to start from if you're looking to build an MT4 EA quick and easily with your own rules/custom indicators. It has all the nice features for managing the account and the trades.