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MT5-RingSystemEA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
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15327
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(24)
Published:
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It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those.

The expert starts opening six orders for each ring (3 plus and 3 minus) and waits to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders.

The expert can use a maximum of 8 currencies to make 28 pairs and make 56 rings.

It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest.

Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest.

Canto inputs minimum of three currencies and a maximum eight.

All information about parameters you can see on blog.


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