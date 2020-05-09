It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those.





The expert starts opening six orders for each ring (3 plus and 3 minus) and waits to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders.





The expert can use a maximum of 8 currencies to make 28 pairs and make 56 rings.





It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest.





Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest.





Canto inputs minimum of three currencies and a maximum eight.

All information about parameters you can see on blog.







