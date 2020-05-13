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Indicators

PYHighLow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Purnama Yasa
Purnama Yasa

Purnama Yasa

2 codes 2 comments
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PYHighLow.mq5 (3.4 KB) view
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This indicator to detect length of candlestick. The length is calculate from high-low price. Value show is in percent

Input Shift: for the length detection


HighLow
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