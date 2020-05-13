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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PYHighLow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MT5-CoupleHedgeEA
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system.MT5-RingSystemEA
It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those.
PY_Signal
Multi time frame signalCopy constructor
Have you ever wondered how to safely return automatic objects with functions without memory leaks?