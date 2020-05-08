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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VR Sync Chart Lite MT 5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The VR Sync Chart Lite indicator is written for demonstration purposes and shows how it is possible to synchronize the rectangle object (OBJ_RECTANGLE) on all open charts in the MetaTrader terminal.
For convenience, we recommend installing the indicator on all charts.
The indicator code is written simply and clearly.
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