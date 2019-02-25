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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
3DMa - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Changing two parameters with the mouse pointer
- X - maximum MA period changes
- Y - step of changing of MA period
Left click of the mouse - the beginning/end of the change of parameters.
MT5 Version works much faster and therefore much more comfortable!
Trend Line
"Trend Line" EA draws Trend Line on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Channel20
high-low channel
OBVMTF
Indicator OBVMTF base on the On Balance Volume indicator with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4 with options to display signal on the chart. with Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal.Daily Percent Change
Uses open price on D1 timeframe and current price to calculate % change for the day, and comments it in the main chart window.