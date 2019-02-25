"Trend Line" EA draws Trend Line on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Indicator OBVMTF base on the On Balance Volume indicator with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4 with options to display signal on the chart. with Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal.

Uses open price on D1 timeframe and current price to calculate % change for the day, and comments it in the main chart window.