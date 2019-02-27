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Daily Percent Change - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator computes the % change in price for the current day and displays it at the top left of the main window, under price information.
This can be used as an indication of overbought or oversold.
There are no external variables.
The formula used is: ((current price - open price of daily candle)/open price of daily candle) * 100
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