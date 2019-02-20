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Trend Line - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
31799
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Trend Line.mq4 (125.5 KB) view
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"Trend Line" EA draws Trend Line  on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
  • If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose  a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"
  • I combined together a simple EA with two moving averages and Trend Line,
  • The Trend Line do not work on test mode,
  • The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,
  • In live trading only, Trend Line and moving averages will work together,
  • During tests, the EA  only draws the Trend Line on the screen in  visual mode without considering it in the creation of trades,
  • The Trend Line will function as a filter .
  • In this situation the probability of winning trades increases.

    Inputs
      •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
      •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
      • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
      • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
      • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
      • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
      • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-100).
      • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
      • Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
      • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Trend Line length (bars)(values: 10-100).
      • Trend Line color.
      • Exit=  Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
      • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
      • Lots size Exponent  (values: 1.01-2).
      • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1)
      • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100)./set value 600 for  Multiple Trades  
      • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
      • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100). /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades 
      • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
      • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
      • ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
      • UseEquityStop -  (values: true).
      • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
      • ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Max_Trades(1-12). 
      • FractalNum- Number Of Fractal High And Low(values: 2-10).
      • ---------------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:------------------
      • //////////////////////////////////////////////////
      • USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
      • WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
      • TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
      • Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
      • USECANDELTRAIL=If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
      • X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
      • USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).
      • WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).
      • PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss  (values: 1-30).
          -You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
          -You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
          -How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

              Trend Line-DEMO


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