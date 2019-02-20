"Andrews Pitchfork" EA draws Andrews Pitchfork on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Buffer-free indicator implemented on iCanvas

Indicator OBVMTF base on the On Balance Volume indicator with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4 with options to display signal on the chart. with Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal.