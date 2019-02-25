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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
OBVMTF - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Indicator OBVMTF base on the On Balance Volume indicator for MetaTrader 4
with Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal on the chart.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
3DMa
Buffer-free indicator implemented on iCanvasTrend Line
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