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Indicators

3DMa - indicator for MetaTrader 5

BeeXXI Corporation
BeeXXI Corporation

BeeXXI Corporation

5 (17)
12 products 18 codes 10 topics 4619 comments
Views:
20124
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
3DMa.mq5 (9.47 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\Canvas\
iCanvas.mqh (38.78 KB) view
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Changing two parameters with the mouse pointer 

  • X - maximum MA period changes
  • Y - step of changing of MA period

Left click of the mouse - the beginning/end of the change of parameters.



Intra-day Keltner channel extended Intra-day Keltner channel extended

Intra-day Keltner channel extended

Intra-day Keltner channel Intra-day Keltner channel

Intra-day Keltner channel

Parabolic SAR of average Parabolic SAR of average

Parabolic SAR of average

Corrected AMA Corrected AMA

Corrected AMA