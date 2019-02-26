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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
3DMa - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Changing two parameters with the mouse pointer
- X - maximum MA period changes
- Y - step of changing of MA period
Left click of the mouse - the beginning/end of the change of parameters.
Intra-day Keltner channel extended
Intra-day Keltner channel extendedIntra-day Keltner channel
Intra-day Keltner channel
Parabolic SAR of average
Parabolic SAR of averageCorrected AMA
Corrected AMA