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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Channel20 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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- Channel20 is very simple, but very useful, this idea is well known and I just write it.This indicator calculates the highest and the lowest rate of the last N candles (N is an input who is initially 20) this is very useful for detecting new tendencies if the rate break the Channel20 .
the source code is divided in 2 parts
- the channel20 source code (indicator)
- the library wich includes the fuction used by the indicator
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