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Indicators

Channel20 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

SmartTrading
SmartTrading

SmartTrading

1 code 2 comments
Views:
27281
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Fuction.mq4 (1.43 KB) view
channel20.mq4 (2.56 KB) view
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  • Channel20  is very simple, but very useful, this idea is well known and I just write it.This indicator calculates the highest and the lowest rate of the last N candles (N is an input who is initially  20) this is very useful for detecting new tendencies if the rate break the Channel20 .



  • EURUSD WEEKLY


  the source code is divided in 2 parts

  1. the channel20 source code (indicator)
  2. the library wich includes the fuction used by the indicator  


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