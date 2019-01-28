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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MQL5 Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Refer to original MQL4 version for original discussion thread.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23886
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