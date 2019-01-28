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MQL5 Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules - indicator for MetaTrader 5

wjbrown Silverpax https://silverapex.co.uk
Published by:
plewright
plewright

plewright

1 code 6 comments
Views:
21500
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
pos_size.mq5 (14.78 KB) view
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Refer to original MQL4 version for original discussion thread.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23886

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