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Indicators

RSI of smoother average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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7962
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(12)
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Theory :

As one of the way to filter rsi signals, averages are used. This version is using the "smoother" (sometimes, probably wrongly, called Jurik smoother) for filtering. To turn the filtering off, set the smoother period to <= 1

Usage :

You can use color changes for signals


McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels

McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels

McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels

McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels

MQL5 Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules MQL5 Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules

MT5 (MQL5) Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules This version has been tested and works in both versions; in MT4 (MQL4) as well as in MT5 (MQL5). See the original MT4(MQL4) only version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23886 NOTE: I'm aware there appears to be an issue with the volume calculation and cross currency exchange rates. I'm working on fixing these issues.

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