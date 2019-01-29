Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Sharp modified MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10362
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Theory :
In the TASC January 2000 article by Joe Sharp, "More Responsive Moving Averages." the article describes a modified moving average that greatly diminishes the lag that is typically associated with moving averages. With the formula described in the article, the moving average line is more responsive to changes in the price action.
Usage :
It can be used as any other moving average
PS:
A must know - even though the math of the "Sharp modified moving average" is a bit different from the linear regression value calculation, the values are the same. So, this, in fact, is another way of calculating the linear regression value. It was published here in order to avoid some confusion caused by a "new type" of moving average
RSI of super trendMQL5 Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules
MT5 (MQL5) Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules This version has been tested and works in both versions; in MT4 (MQL4) as well as in MT5 (MQL5). See the original MT4(MQL4) only version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23886 NOTE: I'm aware there appears to be an issue with the volume calculation and cross currency exchange rates. I'm working on fixing these issues.
Chande's DMI - std adaptive with dsl signal linesChande's DMI - std adaptive with floating levels
Chande's DMI - std adaptive with floating levels