CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI of super trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
21842
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Found this idea on anther forum and it seems to be usable. Hence here it is for metatrader 5 too. The super trend used is the one published here : Super Trend - Simple.  You can find the exact description of what it does and how and how you can use the parameters for the super trend part. RSI has only one parameter in this indicator : the period.

Usage :

The usual way - you can use color changes for signals or you can set yourself some levels to trigger signals


MQL5 Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules MQL5 Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules

MT5 (MQL5) Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules This version has been tested and works in both versions; in MT4 (MQL4) as well as in MT5 (MQL5). See the original MT4(MQL4) only version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23886 NOTE: I'm aware there appears to be an issue with the volume calculation and cross currency exchange rates. I'm working on fixing these issues.

RSI of smoother average RSI of smoother average

RSI of smoother average

Sharp modified MA Sharp modified MA

Sharp modified MA

Chande's DMI - std adaptive with dsl signal lines Chande's DMI - std adaptive with dsl signal lines

Chande's DMI - std adaptive with dsl signal lines