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RSI of super trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Found this idea on anther forum and it seems to be usable. Hence here it is for metatrader 5 too. The super trend used is the one published here : Super Trend - Simple. You can find the exact description of what it does and how and how you can use the parameters for the super trend part. RSI has only one parameter in this indicator : the period.
Usage :
The usual way - you can use color changes for signals or you can set yourself some levels to trigger signals
MT5 (MQL5) Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules This version has been tested and works in both versions; in MT4 (MQL4) as well as in MT5 (MQL5). See the original MT4(MQL4) only version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23886 NOTE: I'm aware there appears to be an issue with the volume calculation and cross currency exchange rates. I'm working on fixing these issues.RSI of smoother average
RSI of smoother average
Sharp modified MAChande's DMI - std adaptive with dsl signal lines
Chande's DMI - std adaptive with dsl signal lines