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Indicators

McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9357
Rating:
(11)
Published:
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Theory :

One version of McClellan oscillator that does not use the slope change, but some levels (discontinued signal lines in this case) was published here : McClellan Oscillator Smoother with DSL . This version is using floating levels (as more flexible and that do not dpened on any fixed value of the indicator) instead

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels

McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels

McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines

McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines

RSI of smoother average RSI of smoother average

RSI of smoother average

MQL5 Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules MQL5 Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules

MT5 (MQL5) Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules This version has been tested and works in both versions; in MT4 (MQL4) as well as in MT5 (MQL5). See the original MT4(MQL4) only version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23886 NOTE: I'm aware there appears to be an issue with the volume calculation and cross currency exchange rates. I'm working on fixing these issues.