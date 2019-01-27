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McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
One version of McClellan oscillator that does not use the slope change, but some levels (discontinued signal lines in this case) was published here : McClellan Oscillator Smoother with DSL . This version is using floating levels (as more flexible and that do not dpened on any fixed value of the indicator) instead
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levelsMcClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines
McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines
RSI of smoother averageMQL5 Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules
MT5 (MQL5) Version of Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules This version has been tested and works in both versions; in MT4 (MQL4) as well as in MT5 (MQL5). See the original MT4(MQL4) only version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23886 NOTE: I'm aware there appears to be an issue with the volume calculation and cross currency exchange rates. I'm working on fixing these issues.