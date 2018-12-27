Version 2.0 Uploaded - Version 1.xx users please update risk %

This indicator is based on the Money Management approach used by VP from nononsenseforex.com It uses ATR to calculate Stop Loss, Take Profit and Volume you should enter into a trade based on the percentage of your Equity you want to risk.

Inputs Include :-

What is Displayed :-

ATR(14):80pips - The ATR for the current Period in pips rather than points

If you see "FIXED ATR" you have entered a value under input to override the ATR. Enter 0 as Fixed ATR to use a calculated ATR

Equity:50,30.65GBP - Your current Equity and Account Currency

Risk 1.0%:502GBP - The calculated Risk in your currency and counter currency

Time Left:01:55:33 - How long before the current period closes

Depending on if you will Buy or Sell the Stop Loss and Take Profit

Buy SL:0.72654



Buy TP:0.72814



Sell SL:0.72997



Sell TP:0.72129

Base Corner 0 to 3 - Allow you to move Pos Size to a different corner of the screen

0= Upper Left, 1=Upper Right, 2=Lower Left,3= Lower Right

Volume:1.19 - This is the Lot size or "Volume" in the MT4 Order window

**V2.00 UPGRADE NOTES**

Firstly thank you to my fellow VP cousin for sending me the cleaned up display.

Important - You will need to reset the Risk size % eg for 2% enter 2.0 not 0.02

Please feel free to add comments, and send me any bug you spot or suggested updates.

Hope it helps!





Change Log :-

29th Dec 2018 - V1.01 fixes bug with Account Currency not being loaded when MT4 is reloaded or charts already loaded

2nd Jan 2019 -V1.02 The actual fix to the bug (Thanks Warren.)

17 Jan 2019 V2.00 Cleaned up output in particular on JPY pairs, Ability to change the corner of the screen and Fixed ATR