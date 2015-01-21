Join our fan page
Exp_BlauHLM - expert for MetaTrader 5
This trading system uses BlauHLM oscillator.
A trade decision is made when the histogram changes direction, at the breakthrough of the zero line or when the color of the signal line cloud changes.
The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:
input AlgMode Mode=twist; // Algorithm for market entering
For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file BlauHLM.ex5 to the terminal_data_older\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit while opening the position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from TradeAlgorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2013 at USDJPY H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2423
