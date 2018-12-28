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Rsi(oma) on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
In a lot of cases it would help if we can see some oscillator on directly on chart, instead of seeing it in a separate window. There is a few methods for doing that. One is using a highest high / lowest low channel. This version is doing that and is displaying RSI (Relative Strength Index) that is using average instead of raw prices (the well known rsioma) directly on char. The averages that can be used are the usual :
- simple moving average (SMA)
- exponential moving average (EMA)
- smoothed moving average (SMMA)
- linear weighted moving average (LWMA)
Usage :
As any other Rsi(oma) is used. Some additional options are added (like 3 coloring modes) in order to help the usage of the indicator
PS: Rsi(oma) usually deserves a "big picture" example too. So here is this example
On-chart RSIPrice Percentage and Times on cursor crosshair
This indicator enhance the functionality of the standard crosshair of MetaTrader adding the difference in Percentage and the time span in a human readable form (not in bars, but in Hours, minutes, days, etc)
Stochastic on chartStochastic of average (on chart)
Stochastic of average (on chart)