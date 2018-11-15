CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Stochastic of filtered price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8502
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory:

In technical analysis, the stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator that uses support and resistance levels. Dr. George Lane developed this indicator in the late 1950s. The term stochastic refers to the point of a current price in relation to its price range over a period of time. This method attempts to predict price turning points by comparing the closing price of a security to its price range.

This version:

It is adding an option to use filtered price (originally published and described here : Filtered price). The result is a bit surprising taking into account the nature of the stochastic oscillator calculation. One would expect to have serious issues since the filtered price produces prolonged periods of same prices to which the stochastic calculation usually does not respond well. But after seeing the results, it seems to be usable and here it is.

Usage:

All the usual : you can use it in any mode as the regular stochastic (setting the filter to 0 produces stochastic (main) line of close/close price, all the others can not be reproduced with the regular stochastic oscillator). Also you can use the color changes as signals.


Rocket RSI Rocket RSI

Rocket RSI

Range weighted smoothed EMA Range weighted smoothed EMA

Range weighted smoothed EMA

Stochastic of average(s) Stochastic of average(s)

Stochastic of average(s)

Stochastic extended Stochastic extended

Stochastic extended with the choices of the prices